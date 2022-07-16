SAN DIEGO – Two men were badly injured after a collision involving a pedestrian and an e-bike rider, authorities said.

The incident occurred in Del Mar Heights around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 15, when an 82-year-old pedestrian crossing the street in the 13800 block of Mango Drive was struck by a man riding an e-bike.

The e-bike rider, a man in his 50s, was riding the bike at “a high rate of speed” in the northbound direction of Mango Drive. Police say the bike did not have a light on it.

Both the e-bike rider and the 82-year-old pedestrian sustained brain bleeds and multiple fractures, however, officials say the injuries are not life-threatening.

The matter remains under investigation by officials with the San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division.