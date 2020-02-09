2 stabbings reported within 10 minutes downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A woman stabbed a man with a knife during an argument at a trolley station downtown Saturday night just minutes after an unrelated stabbing was reported about a block away, authorities said.

The first stabbing was reported at 8:32 p.m. along the 1500 block of Commercial Street.

The second stabbing happened about nine minutes later at the trolley station along the 1200 block of Imperial Street.

San Diego police told FOX 5 a 23-year-old man was arguing with his girlfriend near the trolley station when a 21-year-old woman approached them. The woman pushed the man while trying to break up the couple's argument and the man punched her. Police said the woman then stabbed the man in the chest once with a knife.

The 21-year-old woman was later arrested, police said.

The two stabbing incidents were not connected, according to the San Diego Police Department.

