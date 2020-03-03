2 remain in hospital after van drives into crowd outside bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- Two people were still in the hospital Monday after a man drove a rental U-Haul van into a crowd outside a bar in Encinitas over the weekend.

A 25-year-old was in surgery with serious injuries and a 24-year-old was in stable condition in the intensive care unit, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a release Monday afternoon.

A 23-year-old was treated for minor injuries at a hospital. Two others suffered minor injuries and were treated by paramedics on scene and at the hospital.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a man drove a van into a group of people in front of The Saloon Bar in the 500 block of South Coast Highway. Witnesses say the driver tried to run away, but several people held him until deputies arrived to arrest the suspect.

Authorities arrested Christian Davis, 28, and booked him into the Vista Detention Facility on three counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted escape with force. Davis, who was not eligible for bail, was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call Detective Myers from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station at 760-966-3500 or Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.