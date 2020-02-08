2 motorcyclists hurt after collision with car

SAN DIEGO — Two men driving motorcycles were injured, one seriously, in a collision with a vehicle in the Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego Friday.

The crash occurred about 3:25 p.m. near the intersection of University Avenue and Seventh Avenue, a couple of blocks from state Route 163, according to Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department.

A 55-year-old man was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 45-year-old man was driving a 1970 Norton motorcycle eastbound on University Avenue, Heims said.

A 27-year-old man was driving a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta and made a left turn from University Avenue onto Seventh Avenue, in front of the motorcycles, Heims said.

The motorcycles collided with the Volkswagen, and both motorcyclists were ejected, according to Heims.

One motorcyclist sustained several fractures and other serious injuries, but his injuries are not life-threatening, Heims said.

The second motorcyclist complained of pain, but was not seriously injured, according to Heims.

The San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division is investigating the crash, and drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors.