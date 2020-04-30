2 local hospitals recognized for emergency senior care

SAN DIEGO – Two Sharp HealthCare hospitals have been nationally recognized for their emergency care for older adults.

The Emergency Departments at Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Coronado Hospital received Bronze Standard Level 3 accreditation as an “Accredited Senior-Friendly Emergency Department,” Sharp HealthCare officials said.

“This accreditation highlights Sharp Grossmont’s commitment to San Diego’s East County senior population,” says Paul Larimore, Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency department manager. “It cements our commitment to improving patient outcomes in the ED, standardizing how we care for common geriatric issues, optimizing transitions of care from the ED to other settings, and enhancing our department’s throughput.”

“The ACEP accreditation provides an excellent avenue to convey to our patients, colleagues, and the entire Coronado community that our program is first-rate and meets the inter-disciplinary geriatric standards set forth by the organization,” says Susan Stone, chief executive officer of Sharp Coronado Hospital. “This accreditation also signals to the public that our hospital is focused on the highest standards of care for our communities’ older adults.”

The Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) program was created to recognize emergency departments that provide excellent care for older adults. It includes three levels of accreditation and provides specific criteria and goals for emergency clinicians and administrators to target.