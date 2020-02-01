2 killed in wrong-way crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Two people were killed Saturday in a crash involving a wrong-way motorist and multiple vehicles in Chula Vista, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on Interstate 5 north of L Street at 4:55 a.m. as a vehicle was driving northbound in southbound lanes, according to CHP Public Information Officer Salvador Castro.

The CHP said the suspect's vehicle -- which had its lights off -- crashed into a Ford Focus. It was not known whether the two people died at the scene or at an area hospital.

The southbound lanes of I-5 were shut down for hours to clean up debris and for the crash investigation. Traffic was diverted to the J Street off-ramp.

All southbound lanes of I-5 were re-opened at about 2:15 p.m., Caltrans reported.

32.626331 -117.078571