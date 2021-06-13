2 homes destroyed in Southern California brush fire

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two homes have been destroyed in a brush fire that prompted mandatory evacuation orders for residents of the eastern Riverside County community of Pinyon Crest.

Three other homes and three outbuildings were damaged.

U.S. Forest Service firefighters said the fire started Sunday morning and has since charred 400 acres.

At least one firefighter, who was not identified, has been injured. No further details on the cause or extent of the injuries was immediately made available.

Officials said the blaze prompted the closure of Highway 74 between Highway 371 and Palowet Drive in Palm Desert.