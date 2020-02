Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — Two people have been arrested on suspicion of killing three women whose bodies were found inside a house in Hemet.

Police in Hemet says officers went to the home Wednesday night after receiving a report of a woman lying in a pool of blood. The victims are identified as 18-year-old Trinity Clyde; 46-year-old Wendy Lopez-Araiza, and her 21-year-old daughter, Genesis Lopez-Araiza.

There's no word yet on how or when the women died or what prompted the killings.