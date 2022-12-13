SAN DIEGO – Two dogs who were stolen last week during a carjacking have been found safe in the Little Italy neighborhood Monday, according to their owner.

Braden Frederick, the owner of the dogs, spoke to FOX 5 San Diego and said the two dogs, known as “Winston Bolt” and “Xena,” were located by a Jack in the Box restaurant near Waterfront Park.

Frederick said police told him that a suspect has arrested in this case and that his car has been recovered.

The dogs were taken along with Frederick’s car last week from a parking lot in front of an El Cerrito gym, with the car running, Frederick said.

Frederick went as far as asking for the public’s help to help fund and hire a private investigator.

“Winston” is known for being the “World’s Fastest French Bulldog,” according to Frederick.