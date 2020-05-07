2 DMV offices in San Diego County to reopen Friday

SAN DIEGO — The California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen select offices across the state Friday, including one in San Diego and another in North County.

The department will open 25 offices across the state on Friday at 8 a.m. to attend to people with appointments and transactions that require in-person visits, the DMV said in a news release Thursday. The offices that will reopen are:

The DMV closed all public offices on March 27 to protect employees and the public from the coronavirus. After cleaning the offices and developing social distancing protocols, the department is reopening the offices listed above. They will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Wednesday, when they will open at 9 a.m., the DMV said.

People will be able to take care of transaction at those offices which can only be completed in person at a field office, including:

Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues

Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card

Processing commercial driver license transactions

Applying for a disabled person parking placards

Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license

Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus.

Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allows