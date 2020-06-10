2 die in head-on crash in East County

RAMONA, Calif. — Two people were killed in a head-on collision in East County Wednesday, and a survivor had to be freed from the wreckage, authorities reported.

The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. on Mussey Grade Road and Ardees Way near Ramona, Cal Fire reported.

Cal Fire crews were sent to the scene and an air ambulance had been requested, according to the state fire agency.

When crews arrived, they found three people trapped in the wreckage. Two of them died at the scene. The survivor was airlifted to a hospital. There was no information on that person’s condition.

The crash left both lanes of the road blocked. Drivers were advised to take alternate routes until further notice.