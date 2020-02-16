SAN DIEGO — A man and a woman died Sunday in a solo-vehicle crash in Fallbrook, authorities said.

The accident was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on Old Highway 395 south of Reche Road, according to Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.

A black Ford veered off the west side of the road, went down a 30-foot ravine and crashed, the California Highway Patrol said. Both occupants were thrown from the vehicle.

Choi said medics who responded to the scene declared both occupants dead. The victims were not immediately identified.

Both sides of Old Highway 395 were closed in the area of the crash and it wasn’t immediately known when the road would open again.