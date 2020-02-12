$1,000 reward offered in search for deadly hit-and-run driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities are asking for help identifying and locating the driver in a fatal hit-and-run collision last month in the Clairemont area.

On Jan. 22, around 7:26 p.m., a 45-year-old man was crossing the 5500 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard when he was hit by a car traveling eastbound. The driver did not stop and was seen driving eastbound on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard past the Interstate 805 overpass.

Several witnesses stopped to help the pedestrian, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses described the car as a black four-door sedan. Investigators recovered several parts, including a front bumper, and believe the vehicle is a 2016 or 2017 Honda Accord.

A generic photo of the suspect's vehicle. (San Diego Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police Department's Traffic Division at 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.