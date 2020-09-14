16-year-old brings voter registration mural to San Diego

A new mural went up in City Heights Sunday to raise awareness about registering to vote.

SAN DIEGO — Dozens of volunteers spent their Sunday morning painting a new mural in City Heights.

“Even though I’m not old enough to vote in this election, I wanted to do something that would inspire others to vote,” Lauren Crane said.

Crane is 16 years old and spearheaded the project. The Girl Scout and junior at the Academy of Our Lady of Peace said she became interested in painting while stay-at-home orders were in effect last spring.

“I started painting, and really enjoyed it. That planted a seed to explore potential ways to incorporate painting a mural as part of my Gold Award project,” Crane said.

The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn. Crane contacted Love City Heights, an organization working to create 27 murals as part of the Avenue Mural Project. Their goal is to create San Diego’s first drive-thru gallery.

They partnered with Chicago-based artist Kyle Letendre to come up with the artwork that Crane hopes will inspire people in the diverse neighborhood to register and vote.

The mural is on the western side of the Mid City Wash building at 3551 University Avenue. It includes a sign with verbiage in several languages pointing to the San Diego Registrar of Voters website.

In addition to the mural, Crane’s Gold Award project includes working with the San Diego Registrar of Voters on several initiates including creating a high school voter registration toolkit. Crane’s goal is to raise voter registration awareness among young adults ages 18 to 24.