15-year-old boy dies after stabbing at birthday party

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 15-year-old boy died several days after he was stabbed at a birthday party in Chula Vista, police said.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, two teenagers got into an argument at the party in the 900 block of Maria Way, according to Chula Vista police. The fight moved to the street and Devin, a 15-year-old boy who was not initially involved in the argument, was seen trying to help a friend being attacked by several young men. When he intervened, he was stabbed in his upper body.

A group of eight to 15 young men and some women, believed to be between the ages of 17 and 20, drove off in at least two vehicles, police said.

Medics took Devin to UCSD Medical Center to be treated for critical injuries. On Sunday, more than two weeks after he was stabbed, Devin died from his injuries.

Police are trying to find witnesses and anyone who was involved in the incident. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Chula Vista police at 619-691-5189 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.