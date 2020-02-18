15 from human smuggling boat arrested by border agents

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 15 people that were found on a suspected smuggling boat over the weekend.

It happened Saturday around 2 p.m. Agents said they spotted a smuggling event happening at the Ski Beach launch ramp in Mission Bay.

Agents said they approached the boat and saw a large group of people trying to get off of it quickly. The group tried to get into three separate cars but failed.

Six suspected human smugglers and 15 people total were detained and transported to a Border Patrol station for processing.

Nine of the people were men from Mexico ranging in age from 27 to 41 years old who said they were in the United States illegally, agents added.

Five of the suspected smugglers were U.S. citizens, four men ages 20 to 30-years-old and one 25-year-old woman, according to agents. One smuggler is a citizen of Mexico. They are all facing federal charges.