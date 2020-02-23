10 drivers arrested at DUI checkpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Eight vehicles were impounded and 10 motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving in or near an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint Saturday night in the East Village, a police officer said Sunday.

A motorist was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs during the checkpoint at 1400 G Street, which began at 11 p.m. Saturday and ended Sunday at 3 a.m., according to Officer Mark McCullough with the San Diego Police Department.

Seven citations were issued and 829 vehicles were screened out of the 2,038 that passed through the checkpoint, McCullough said.