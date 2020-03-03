Teen wounded in park shooting

Watch Now
VISTA, Calif. -- Authorities were searching for at least two people after a teenager was shot Monday afternoon in Vista.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. at a park in the 300 block of Paseo Marguerita, located within the Sandalwood gated community, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Guajome Park Academy, a charter school located about a half-mile west of the scene, was placed on lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

