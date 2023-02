Car involved in an Interstate 78 crash in the Oceanside area. (Photo credit: Sideo)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Someone was killed in an Interstate 78 crash in the Oceanside area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said sometime after 10 a.m. Sunday a car was stopped in the center divider as the driver was trying to change a tire.

While the driver was attempting to do that, another car hit the vehicle.

It is not yet known if the man changing the tire was the one killed or if it was someone else in one of the vehicles.