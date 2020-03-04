1 killed in Valley Center crash

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A person was killed Tuesday evening in a head-on car crash in Valley Center, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A car apparently being driven the wrong way hit another vehicle head- on about 7 p.m. near Valley Center Road and Waaash Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Fire crews were called to the scene to rescue a person trapped in one of the vehicles, according to the CHP. It was not immediately clear if the trapped person is the individual who was killed in the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

