1 killed, 1 wounded in South Bay shooting

A police SUV on a corner in National City where two people were shot overnight.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in National City early Monday.

The men were shot around 1:45 a.m. near the corner of Grove Street and East 20th Street, just east of Interstate 805. It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the gunfire, but National City Police Department said a 30-year-old man died at the scene while a second man, whose age was not released, was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers were still searching for the gunman as of 6:30 a.m., and they did not have a detailed description of the shooter. Police shut down Grove Street in the area while they collected evidence and tried to find witnesses.

Anyone with information was asked to call NCPD at 619-336-4411.

