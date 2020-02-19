1 dead in Mountain View shooting

SAN DIEGO — A shooting left one person dead in a Mountain View-area alley Wednesday afternoon.

The gunfire off the 3500 block of Florence Lane, just east of state Route 15 and north of National Avenue, was reported shortly before 3 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The unidentified victim, described only as male, died at the scene, Officer Tony Martinez said.

Witnesses reported that the shooter — a man who appeared to be in his 30s, wearing shorts and a black tank top — fled the area along with a companion in a silver Ram pickup or similar truck.