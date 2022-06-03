JACUMBA (CNS) – One person was killed Friday and four others were injured, three critically, when the van they were in — possibly a military vehicle — crashed on Interstate 8 in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County.

The van veered off the westbound side of the freeway near Carrizo Gorge Road in Jacumba shortly before 10 a.m., struck a boulder and overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One of the occupants died at the scene, Cal Fire Capt. Neil Czapinski said. Paramedics airlifted three others to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries and transported a fourth patient with moderately serious trauma by ground ambulance, Czapinski said.

Initial reports indicated that the wrecked van may be a military vehicle, CHP public-affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

