SAN DIEGO — One person was hospitalized Monday after a stabbing in the City Heights neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said.

Police received a report of a stabbing shortly after 4 a.m. when the victim arrived at Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center, according to police.

The victim was then transported by medics to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police determined that the victim was stabbed near City Heights Market, located in the 4600 block of University Avenue.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are still under investigation and police did not immediately have information available regarding a description of the suspect.

The extent of the injuries the victim suffered are not yet known, according to police.