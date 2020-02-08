1 dead in midnight park shooting

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

SAN DIEGO — A woman died and a man was taken to the hospital after being shot.

It happened just after midnight Saturday at Southcrest Community Park on Newton Avenue in San Diego.

Police arrived to find two victims with gunshot wounds, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs, with the San Diego Police Department.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The male victim underwent emergency surgery and is expected to survive.

Neither of the victims have been identified. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

Police are still looking for the people responsible. They are described as two Hispanic males who approached on foot and took off.