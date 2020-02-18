1 killed when car crashes off freeway overpass

SAN DIEGO — One person was killed when a Jeep drove off an overpass on Interstate 5 and landed on its roof on the street below, firefighters said.
The fatal crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when northbound Jeep went off the freeway bridge over Garnett and Balboa avenues, San Diego Fire-Rescue Batallion Chief Ed Kinnamon said. The driver was killed on impact , Kinnamon said.
Officers shut down portions of Garnet and Balboa during the investigation.
The cause of the crash not immediately known.