Man shot, 1 suspect arrested after chase ends in crash

EL CAJON, Calif. -- A man was wounded Wednesday in a shooting in El Cajon, and police were still searching for two of the three men responsible.

Around 2:50 p.m., a man in his early 20s was standing in a parking lot in the 100 block of South Mollison Avenue when three men about the same age approached him. He was shot at least once before the group drove away in a white Volkswagen.

A short distance away, police spotted the car with one of the men inside, and a pursuit ensued. The driver crashed into another car near Mollison Avenue and Pepper Drive.. The suspect got out and ran as officers chased him. The suspect tried to get away in an unoccupied police car, but officers were able to take him into custody.

The car that was hit by the suspect had four people inside, including two children, but no one was hurt.

Medics took the victim to a hospital to be treated for at least one gunshot wound.

Police were still searching for two suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call El Cajon police at 619-579-3311 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

