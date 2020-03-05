Skip to content
News
Crews battle house fire near Lake Murray
Video
Man decapitated in accident at chicken processing plant
Alleged shoplifter hit by car after running into street
Video
Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, traps 70 people
Carjacking suspect runs through home during chase
Funeral attendees honor 3 Army veterans without families
Video
Disturbing video shows teen girl beaten, robbed by mob
Video
Local scientists fight to save northern white rhinos from extinction
Cancer patient in coronavirus quarantine fears she’ll miss her chemo treatment
Cruise industry to enhance screening, on-board testing for coronavirus
Video
Police search for hit-and-run driver after finding injured woman
Daylight saving time starts Sunday
SDSU plans for ‘virtual classrooms’ in case coronavirus outbreak worsens
Video
12-year-old hospitalized after shooting himself in the leg
Local
Local scientists fight to save northern white rhinos from extinction
California
Cancer patient in coronavirus quarantine fears she’ll miss her chemo treatment
USC to hold classes online for 3 days as a test amidst coronavirus outbreak
Amber Alert canceled after boy, mother found safe
Video
21 people test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Calif.
Video
Murder toll in Tijuana surpasses 300 in 2020
National
Photo shows elderly woman talking through window to quarantined husband
World
Italy announces quarantine affecting quarter of country’s population
US to deport man who was an armed guard at a Nazi concentration camp
China makes eating wild animals illegal after coronavirus outbreak
Business
County’s average gas price reaches lowest point since last March
Cleaning companies see surge in business during coronavirus outbreak
Video
Green plastic Army women are almost ready for duty, toymaker says
Dow drops another 800 points, capping volatile week of coronavirus concerns
Video
Concerns over coronavirus prompting travel deals
Video
Trending
Man filmed licking tub of ice cream in store gets jail time
Families sue after identities of teen crash victims are switched at scene
Video
Photo shows elderly woman talking through window to quarantined husband
Dead birds among prohibited items found in airport luggage
Video
Woman ‘arrested’ on 100th birthday to check item off bucket list
Video
