Neighborhood All-Stars
New book by Francis Parker coach born without limbs asks: ‘Who says I can’t?’
Video
Small but mighty: El Capitan kicker blazes her own path on football field
Video
Disability isn’t stopping young golfer ‘Miracle Mikey’ from hitting the links
Video
North County student earns 4 national championship Muay Thai belts
Video
North County teen wins international MMA title
Video
More Neighborhood All-Stars Headlines
Behind the mask: San Diego die-hard fan ‘Padre Libre’ spreads joy at Petco Park
Video
8th grader from Chula Vista seeks 2nd American Taekwondo Association world title
Video
14-year-old ballet dancer headed to Monaco after donations pour in
Video
Chula Vista’s Albion SC boys soccer team wins U12 national tournament
Video
From Cathedral Catholic to Cal: Anyanwu excited for opportunity to come
Video
East County man charts cross-country golf trip for charity
Video
Sorrento Valley athlete earns spot on US National Table Tennis team
Video
East County man's backyard Wiffle ball park will host charity tournament
Video
A league of her own: 11-year-old stars on baseball, softball teams
Video
SDSU men’s golf earns NCAA Championship bid for 1st time since 2016
Video
Nominate a Neighborhood All-Star