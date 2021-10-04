YMCA offers free classes, workshops all week for ages 50 and older

SAN DIEGO — Monday is the start of Active Aging Week and the YMCA is inviting San Diegans 50 years and older to come workout for free at any location through the end of the week.

Active Aging Week is the International Council on Active Aging’s annual event that promotes health and wellness for adults ages 50 and older. To help get the age group moving, the YMCA will be free all week with planned workshops, classes and seminars to mark the occasion.

See a full list of YMCAs in San Diego County and the special activities offered for Active Aging Week here.

