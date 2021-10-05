What cruise passengers can expect with Koningsdam set to depart San Diego

SAN DIEGO — One of Holland America’s cruise ships is set to depart the port later this week on one of the company’s first sailings out of San Diego since the beginning of the pandemic.

Friday marked the return of the local cruise industry with two ships from other cruise lines departing the Port of San Diego.

It will soon be Koningsdam’s turn to set sail. The Holland America cruise ship is making its debut on the West Coast with 23 cruises out of San Diego slated from Oct. 10, 2021, to April 3, 2022. The schedule includes 15 cruises to Mexico, six along the California coast and two with Hawaii destinations, according to the company website.

FOX 5’s Heather Lake got an inside look onboard the ship Tuesday to see what passengers should expect with the return of cruising.