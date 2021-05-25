USS Theodore Roosevelt returns to San Diego

210525-N-ZZ513-1029 SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2021) Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returns to Naval Air Station North Island. Theodore Roosevelt, lead ship of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Air Station North Island May 25 after a deployment to U.S. 7th Fleet in support of maritime security operations to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalie M. Byers)

SAN DIEGO — USS Theodore Roosevelt returned to San Diego on Tuesday morning.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, flagship of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, deployed on Dec. 23, 2020. Tuesday’s homecoming marked the completion of a 5-month deployment to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.

Theodore Roosevelt’s primary mission was conducting maritime security operations, ensuring freedom of navigation and economic trade in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a U.S. Third Fleet news release.

Crew members conducted bilateral exercises with the Indian Navy and Air Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Navy, Republic of Korea Navy and the Royal Malaysian Air Force. They also participated in exercise Northern Edge 2021 in the Gulf of Alaska and joined forces with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group to conduct dual-carrier operations.

Theodore Roosevelt later joined the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, which returned to San Diego this weekend, in the South China Sea for expeditionary strike force operations, the news release said.

FOX 5’s Jeff McAdam will have an update on Theodore Roosevelt‘s deployment and the return of its crew on the FOX 5 News at 1 p.m.