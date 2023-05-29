SAN DIEGO — The USS Midway Museum is one of several locations across San Diego County hosting events to honor the fallen this Memorial Day.

As part of its Legacy Week, guests can pay a visit to the interactive remembrance wall on the museum’s Hangar Bay.

“This is an opportunity for people to come and not just think about Memorial Day but look at the people who served this country, lost their lives,” the museum’s marketing director, Dave Koontz, told FOX 5. “These are moms and dads, brothers and sisters. These are real people that answered the call of duty for this nation and unfortunately many of them did not come home.”

The museum invites people to “share their hero” by uploading photos of their family members or friends who paid the ultimate sacrifice, along with a memorial message in their honor. The virtual remembrance wall can be viewed on the museum’s website.

At 9 a.m., a commemorative wreath ceremony was held, during which a memorial wreath was tossed over the side of the ship in honor of the fallen. The event included guest speakers and a flyover.

Then, at 11:45 a.m. and again at 2:15 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Band Arizona will perform patriotic music on the flight deck for museum guests. At 12:30 p.m., Bonita Vista High School’s Music Machine, an advanced mixed show choir, will also entertain on the flight deck.

At 3 p.m., museum visitors will gather on the flight deck to observe the National Moment of Remembrance.