Toys for Tots gets $80,000 boost from anonymous donor

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The holiday spirit was apparent at Geppetto’s Toys Tuesday morning after an anonymous donor gifted $80,000 worth of toys to Toys for Tots.

The gift is the largest single donation to Toys for Tots, according to the organization. Geppetto’s, located at The Forum Carlsbad, also donated hundreds of toys to the cause.

FOX 5 was there as members of the U.S. Marine Corps packed a delivery truck full of gifts, which will go to local children in need before Christmas.

An Anonymous donor gives $80,000 worth of toys to @ToysForTots_USA! The toys are coming from Geppetto’s @ForumCarlsbad, which is also donating hundreds of toys to add to the donation. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/wIAKXrmAAr — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) November 9, 2021

“With complete anonymity, the donor is spreading the Christmas spirit in a touching and remarkable way, shared for all to experience. In doing so, this donor is also helping a local business, whose owner, like so many others, has been challenged during the past 18 months by the pandemic,” a Forum Carlsbad spokesperson said in a news release.

A donation box will be in front of Geppetto’s until Dec. 16 for anyone who would like to contribute unwrapped toys.