Thousands set to participate in 3-day breast cancer walk

SAN DIEGO — A three-day, 60-mile walk to raise money in the fight against breast cancer will draw thousands to San Diego this weekend.

Organizers say 2,300 people are participating in the 18th year of the Susan G. Komen 3-Day walk in San Diego. The local event has raised more than $140 million dollars since it first came to the area in 2003.

FOX 5’s Jacqueline Sarkissian joined participants at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Friday morning, where the walk was set to begin at 7 a.m.

HAPPENING SOON: 2,300 people are getting ready to walk 60 miles over the next 3 day to fight breast cancer. The spirit and energy they have is AMAZING! 💗💕 @The3Day #The3Day #SD3Day @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/VBJEKP8BbV — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) November 19, 2021

People came to San Diego from all over the country to participate. A lot of the walkers have been training for months and raised a minimum of $2,300 for the cause.

The route will take walkers from Del Mar through Torrey Pines, La Jolla and Pacific Beach. They’ll camp overnight at Crown Point. Saturday’s route focuses on Mission Bay, Mission Beach, Ocean Beach and Point Loma and Sunday will take participants through Old Town and Balboa Park before ending at Waterfront Park.

A ceremony begins at 6:45 a.m. Friday with the walk starting immediately after.