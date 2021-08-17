Thousands of students return to campus in Cajon Valley Union School District

SAN DIEGO — Avocado Elementary was bustling with activity early Tuesday as hundreds of students showed up for the first day of school.

“It’s going to be crazy and fun and we’re very excited and we are very prepared here at Avocado Elementary,” Darci Bradbury, a kindergarten teacher, said.

Bradbury’s class is made up of 25 students this year. The kids will be wearing masks and taking precautions because of the coronavirus, but school officials say this year will be closer to a return to normal.

Cajon Valley Union School District Superintendent David Miyashiro joined FOX 5 to talk about how the district prepared for Tuesday.