SAN DIEGO — Thousands of San Diegans participated in 21st annual Father Joe’s Villages Thanksgiving 5K Thursday morning.

The annual event raises money to feed families and individuals struggling with food insecurity during the holiday season.

San Diego’s longest-standing Thanksgiving Day turkey trot proved once again to be a huge success, as more than 7,000 people of all ages showed up for the fun and worthy cause.

Many have made it a tradition to get out and get active before they sit down and have their Thanksgiving Day feast.

“We work out every Thanksgiving anyway and we really believe in supporting the homeless downtown,” said Julie Guy, an avid runner. “It’s a great way to get out and support the community.”

The goal of the 5K was for Father Joe’s Villages to raise $400,000, and at last check, they managed to do that and more.