The Rising Co. creates community hub, bringing businesses together

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The Rising Co. is a community hub designed to bring local merchants together, creating a one-stop shop for shoppers.

Doors to the mixed-use space opened nearly one year ago, but like many businesses, doors temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the government shutdown in response to COVID-19. It wasn’t until June 2020 that doors fully reopened with a new addition: The Seaborne Coffee Co.

In the wake of new stay-at-home orders, The Rising Co. is able to stay open for quick to-go coffee and pastry orders; local vendors inside their retail area are also able to stay open. “Safety is our top priority,” co-owner Jaime Riese said.

In addition to housing local vendors & serving coffee, The Rising Co. hosts pop-up workout classes with Therapy, a social fitness studio, taught by Bronwen Finta and Lauren Griffith.