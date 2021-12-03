‘Taste of December Nights’ kicks off at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO — Balboa Park’s annual holiday celebration kicked off as a drive-through experience Friday, in the second year of a scaled-back event because of coronavirus concerns.

The City of San Diego has marked the holidays with December Nights in Balboa Park for the past four decades. The event was transformed into a drive-through experience last year as restrictions were still in place amid the pandemic.

This year’s Taste of December Nights runs from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 to Sunday, Dec. 5. San Diegans are invited to enjoy music and food from the comfort of their car, with more than 20 vendors participating. The city said attendees must stay in their cars and county and state safety protocols will be strictly enforced.

Event staff is partnering with SANDAG this year to provide limited access for anyone taking public transportation, walking, biking, or ridesharing. A free shuttle will pick you up from the top of Inspiration Point Way parking lot and drive you through the event.

Information about the event, including a map, is available on the Balboa Park website.