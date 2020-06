Happy Father’s Day to all the incredible dads and father figures around San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO — FOX 5 wants to help recognize all the incredible dads we have in San Diego County ahead of Father’s Day.

Send us a photo of a dad or other father figure YOU want to honor, and you might see it featured on the FOX 5 News!

We will also consider short video shout-outs — no more than 20 seconds — telling your dad how much he means to you. Make sure to hold your phone horizontally for videos.

Click or tap on the “Submit photo or video” button below.

Don’t forget to share your dad’s name, where in San Diego he lives and a quick message.