Studio Diner brings back its classic vibes, reopens after two years

SAN DIEGO — A popular local restaurant reopened its doors Monday for the first time in two years after cutting service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Studio Diner, located in the middle of the Kearny Mesa business district, is known for its classic vibes, making customers feel like they are taking a trip back to the 1940s. The story of the diner goes back to 2003 when it first opened.



The diner’s general manager, Jonathan Basinger, says they’re extremely excited to welcome back its customers and serve their diner classics once again.

“It’s been a long time and a process in the making,” he said. “We’ve been shut down since COVID happened about two years ago. We’ve just been making sure we’re going to do this right, the customers are safe and bring everyone back in.”



Basinger says the owner, Stu Segall, made it a priority to keep the diner operating as it did before closing.

With the menu and everyone’s favorites staying the same, the addition of a new dessert, which Basinger calls their “disappearing act,” is their take on the apple pie made with cake.



Studio Diner is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.