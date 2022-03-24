CARLSBAD, Calif. – Listen closely and you might still hear the roar of the Super Bowl crowd.

That’s about how realistic visitors might find a new Lego replica of SoFi Stadium, now on display at Legoland California Resort in Carlsbad. In all, it took a team of master model builders more than 6,000 hours to build and it’s made up of more than half a million Lego bricks, park spokesman Jake Gonzales said Thursday.

“One of the cool facts about it — and I think it’s pretty cool — is that the canopy or the roof of this model weighs more than 3,500 pounds,” Gonzales said. “Just to give it some scale and talking about weight here, it took a team of our builders here in the park over four days to actually reassemble this here in the park. It’s incredible.”

A mocked-down version of the stadium model was seen by fans last month in Inglewood ahead of the NFL’s championship game at the home of the Rams and Chargers.

Featured inside the finished model are more than 3,000 Minilanders, including the two teams from Super Bowl LVI: the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals and the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Also visible are referees, TV cameramen and throngs of miniature fans packing the venue — and plenty of inside jokes courtesy of the master builders.

The project began in August 2021. Once completed, Gonzales noted it was broken down into about 60 different pieces before it was reassembled to be enjoyed by the public.

“A lot of fun little things, but really it’s just to get people inspired and have some fun,” Gonzales said. “We’re always bringing new adventures to Legoland California, especially here in Miniland. What better than a stadium?”

FOX 5’s Heather Lake contributed to this report.