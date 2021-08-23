Share your back-to-school questions with FOX 5

SAN DIEGO — Back-to-school season is well underway in San Diego County with the second largest school district in California welcoming students back on Aug. 30.

Ahead of the first day, FOX 5 wants to hear your questions and concerns. Flip your phone to horizontal mode and record your question for San Diego Unified School Board President Richard Barrera.

FOX 5 is collecting questions before Barrera joins the FOX 5 Morning News. Watch the show Friday at 7:15 a.m. and see answers to your questions live on air.