SAN DIEGO — A pop-up bar on the top of Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego has transformed into a secret garden for spring.

Over the Top Grand Garden, open through May 23, offers guests the chance to enjoy whimsical cocktails and delectable desserts while taking in ocean and skyline views 40 floors above the city.

Perfect for photo ops or date nights, the interior features pink florals draping from the ceiling, flower arches and giant mushrooms.

“It basically looks like Alice in Wonderland came in here and decorated herself!” FOX 5’s Heather Lake said when touring the space.

The bar’s specialty cocktails, inspired by popular springtime spots around San Diego, include Del Mar Derby, Strawberry Fields, Mint Duvet and La Primavera Margarita.

A dessert trio features Mr. Cheesecake, Pink Lady and Sweet Mango.

The Hyatt recommends making a reservation on OpenTable.com but welcomes walk-up guests.

The garden opens at 3 p.m. every day, and is limited to ages 21 and up after 6 p.m.

Heather Lake contributed to this report.