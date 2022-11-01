SAN DIEGO — The Holiday Food Drive benefiting the San Diego Food Bank kicked off Tuesday, helping to fill a huge need in San Diego County.

Through December 25, the organization is accepting donations to help feed local families in need and provide holiday meals.

Of San Diego County’s 3.3 million residents, over 1 million face nutrition insecurity. Of this number, 285,000 are children.

The San Diego Food Bank says those wishing to to contribute to the food drive can help in the following ways:

They can make a monetary donation to the San Diego Food Bank by clicking the Donate Now tab on the organization’s website.

Donations will be accepted at every Albertsons and Vons locations on behalf of the Nourishing Neighbors campaign, with all funds being being used to provide holiday meals to families in need.

Non-perishable food items can be donated to any San Diego Food Bank red barrel located outside of every Vons or Albertsons location in San Diego County.

