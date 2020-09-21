Sage Creek High sophomore is winner of ‘Stop the Spread’ contest

Watch the winning campaign in the video player above.

SAN DIEGO — Meet Lauren Mathios, the grand-prize winner of the “Stop The Spread” contest from the San Diego Union-Tribune and FOX 5.

The contest required participants to create a public service announcement advertisement calling on people to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19. More than 90 submissions were received.

“Lauren’s creative video caught the judges’ attention with its whimsical approach to the harsh realities of COVID-19 and has been selected to run as a campaign to Stop the Spread,” the Union-Tribune said.

Lauren is a sophomore at Sage Creek High School in Carlsbad.

The top finalists were Tanith Sloan, Natasha LaBeaud, Kathryn Monroe, JD Duncan and Ken Jacques.