NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — One thousand families were treated Thursday to free turkeys — and free high-fives from San Diego Padres players, including Joe Musgrove and Tim Hill.

The giveaway in National City was held by the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation in partnership with the San Diego Padres and National School District.

Turkey recipients were from 10 public schools within the National School District, Preschool Center, Integrity Charter School, Sweetwater High School, National City Middle School and Granger Junior High School.

The event started at 9 a.m. at Sycuan’s Best Western Plus Marina Gateway Hotel.