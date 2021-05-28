Ocean Beach Pier reopens ahead of Memorial Day weekend

SAN DIEGO — The Ocean Beach Pier has partially reopened just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The iconic pier closed in January because of damage sustained over the years by high surf. Engineers and city maintenance fixed the bridge up enough so that part of it is safe for the public.

The partial reopening comes as city leaders mull the future of the pier, including further repairs or replacing it completely.

City leaders said public access will be allowed up to the bait shop and café, and only emergency vehicles will be allowed when necessary. The pier will need to close during very high tides, the city said in a news release.