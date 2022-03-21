SAN DIEGO – Do you need a reason to celebrate beer in San Diego? Well, there’s a festival for that.

Tickets are now on sale for the North Park Festival of Beers, which returns to El Cajon Boulevard on April 2 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. More than 50 breweries, several cideries and kombucha vendors are expected to be on hand for the 13th edition of the event, organizer Kevin Hellman said.

The festival acts as a fundraiser for the ​San Diego Music Foundation and pays into the Taylor Guitars in Schools program, according to Hellman.

“We put guitars in schools,” he said. “If you buy a ticket, the money helps kids in the community, which is a great thing.”

But it’s not just beer and cider. Three San Diego Music Award-nominated bands are slated to perform throughout the day on the Festival of Beers Stage: Mrs. Henry, Signal for Pilot and The Petty Saints.

“They’re all really cool, kind-of alternative rock bands,” Hellman said. “Should be a fun show. Great beer to taste. It’s a really unique San Diego event.”

One of those highly coveted beer vendors is Belching Beaver Brewery. They operate four locations in addition to a dive bar they run in Murrieta called Joannies Cantina.

Haley Smith, the brewery’s marketing manager, said they’re bringing Operation: Beaver Drop, a lemon wheat ale brewed with lemon peel, lemon grass and grains of paradise. Smith called the beer “zesty, juicy and very perfect for springtime.”

“It was named after a beaver relocation project in Idaho called Operation Beaver Drop where they put beavers in parachutes and dropped them down to an environment to help save them, basically,” she said.

Mike Hess of Mike Hess Brewing said they’re bringing with them Somewhere in Time West Coast IPA, a brew he said he likes to say is “a San Diego-style IPA,” and the area’s top seller, Hop Cloud Hazy IPA.

“We’re excited to be back and supporting the ​San Diego Music Foundation,” Hess said. “They’ve been a big help with us with Hessfest, our annual festival, so it’s really a great time to be able to get back out and see the public and be part of another festival.”

Hess is not the only one bringing a flagship IPA to the festival, though. Doug Constantier of Societe Brewing Co. said they’re serving up The Pupil, a light beer appropriately named Light Beer and their newest release, a hazy IPA called Bulbous Flowers.

“We finally launched a year-round hazy IPA,” Constantier said. “People were demanding it and it came from a seasonal release we like to do every single quarter. It kind of just took off and people didn’t stop talking about it, so we decided to make it a year-round offering and get into the hazy game.”

The festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. on April 2. Tickets run between $25-$60.

More information is available online by clicking or tapping here.

FOX 5’s Heather Lake contributed to this report.