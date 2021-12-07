Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation donates to San Diego Food Bank

IRVING, TX (Dec. 7, 2021) – The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and KSWB-TV FOX5, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving San Diego and the surrounding area, announced today that the Foundation will donate $10,000 to the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank to fight hunger and food insecurity.

The San Diego Food Bank and its North County Food Bank Chapter provide nutritious food for people in need, advocate for the hungry, and educate the public about hunger-related issues. Together, these organizations comprise the largest hunger-relief effort in San Diego County. In 2020, the San Diego Food Bank distributed 63 million pounds of food.

In San Diego County, one out of every six people experiences food insecurity, meaning they don’t always know where their next meal will come from. Among children, the number is even more concerning, with one out of every five children experiencing food insecurity. The Food Bank serves an average of 550,000 people in need every month in communities throughout San Diego County. The majority of these people are working families with children, seniors living on a very tight budget, even college students and military families (nearly 40,000 active-duty members of the military, veterans and their families, every month). Less than five percent of those served by the Food Bank are homeless.

San Diego’s FOX5 has had a long-term relationship with the San Diego Food Bank over many years, assisting the organization with food drives and fund-raising. A number of employees volunteer at the Food Bank, and FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager Scott Heath has served on the Food Bank’s Board of Directors for the past seven years.

Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank Interim CEO, Casey Castillo said, “We are immensely grateful to the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation for supporting our vital mission in the community with this generous donation of $10,000. FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager Scott Heath and his team have been amazing supporters of the Food Bank through volunteerism, monetary support and by galvanizing the community to support the Food Bank through numerous community campaigns including our annual Holiday Food Drive partnership. Donations are critical to the San Diego Food Bank this holiday season, since we are continuing to feed record numbers of families facing food insecurity who are still recovering from the financial impacts of the pandemic. On behalf of the Food Bank’s staff and family of volunteers, we thank Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and KSWB-TV FOX5 for giving back to the community and helping our fellow San Diegans in need.”

Commenting on the donation from the Nexstar Media Foundation, Mr. Heath said, “FOX 5 has worked with the San Diego Food bank for many years to help raise awareness about food insecurity and urge people to donate what they can whenever they can. As a member of the Board of the San Diego Food Bank, I am grateful for the generous contribution being made by the Foundation. This donation will help provide 50,000 meals for those who need it most. Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar television stations across the country is core to the company’s mission and to FOX 5, and we are honored that the Nexstar Media Foundation is making this donation.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.

